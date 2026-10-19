Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux Kernel 7.3 on Sunday afternoon, October 18.
The new kernel release added many new hardware support, improved gaming performance for GPUs with limited VRAM, and introduced numerous other improvements.
Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux Kernel 7.3 on Sunday afternoon, October 18.
The new kernel release added many new hardware support, improved gaming performance for GPUs with limited VRAM, and introduced numerous other improvements.
For users who have upgraded to or installed Ubuntu 26.10 Stonking Stingray, most of the PPAs maintained by ubuntuhandbook.org have been updated with the new Ubuntu edition support.
The PPAs contain the software packages, native
.deb format, that are either not yet available in the Ubuntu repositories or the Ubuntu repositories only provide an old version.
The Ubuntu team finally announced the release of Ubuntu 26.10 today after 6 months of development!
Ubuntu 26.10, codenamed “Stonking Stingray”, has now arrived. Building on the foundations of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, this release continues to advance security, performance, and hardware support while introducing new capabilities that look towards the future of Ubuntu.
KDE announced the Plasma Desktop 6.8 yesterday, as the 30th anniversary edition.
The new version of this popular Linux Desktop environment introduced many new features, performance improvements and various fixes.
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors, the open-source office suite for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 10.0.0 version last night.
The new major release is a fully rebuilt application. It redesigned the home page with a compact style narrow vertical icon bar instead of the full-width left side-bar.
Ubuntu introduced Myna Speech to Text project a few months ago. Now, it’s officially available for testing in Ubuntu 26.04 | 24.04 through an official PPA.
The Ubuntu team announced the technology preview for Myna project yesterday in Ubuntu blog:
Today, we’re making it available as a technology preview to the wider Ubuntu community. Whether you regularly rely upon speech-to-text dictation, or only use it for certain use cases, we want to hear your feedback.
Firefox 158.0, the new biweekly release of Mozilla’s web browser, is available to download.
The new version of this popular web browser finally added out-of-the-box support for JPEG-XL image format, which has been available for testing in Firefox Labs since v152.0.
BleachBit, the free open-source system cleaner app for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 6.0.5 Beta version a few days ago.
The new version of this popular CCleaner alternative application introduced significant performance improvements, new cleaning support, and various bug-fixes.
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Python, the popular general purpose programming language, released new major 3.15 version yesterday.
The new version is the result of 17 months of development, that features many new typing features, interpreter, standard, and C API library improvements.
NVIDIA 615, the latest feature branch driver for Linux, is finally made into official Ubuntu repository for Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 22.04.
The NVIDIA 615 driver (615.71.09) was released almost a month ago with better Linux gaming and memory management and various Wayland and Blackwell GPUs related bug-fixes.