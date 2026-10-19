Linux Kernel 7.3 Released with Better Gaming on GPUs with Limited vRAM

Published: October 19, 2026 — Leave a comment

Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux Kernel 7.3 on Sunday afternoon, October 18.

The new kernel release added many new hardware support, improved gaming performance for GPUs with limited VRAM, and introduced numerous other improvements.

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All The PPAs Updated for Ubuntu 26.10 Support

Published: October 18, 2026 — 2 Comments

For users who have upgraded to or installed Ubuntu 26.10 Stonking Stingray, most of the PPAs maintained by ubuntuhandbook.org have been updated with the new Ubuntu edition support.

The PPAs contain the software packages, native .deb format, that are either not yet available in the Ubuntu repositories or the Ubuntu repositories only provide an old version.

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Ubuntu 26.10 Released with Kernel 7.3, GNOME 51, & AMD64v3 Image

Published: October 15, 2026 — Leave a comment

The Ubuntu team finally announced the release of Ubuntu 26.10 today after 6 months of development!

Ubuntu 26.10, codenamed “Stonking Stingray”, has now arrived. Building on the foundations of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, this release continues to advance security, performance, and hardware support while introducing new capabilities that look towards the future of Ubuntu.

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KDE Plasma 6.8 Released to Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary

Published: October 15, 2026 — 1 Comment

KDE announced the Plasma Desktop 6.8 yesterday, as the 30th anniversary edition.

The new version of this popular Linux Desktop environment introduced many new features, performance improvements and various fixes.

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OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 10.0.0 Released with Optional AI Tools

Published: October 14, 2026 — Leave a comment

OnlyOffice Desktop Editors, the open-source office suite for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 10.0.0 version last night.

The new major release is a fully rebuilt application. It redesigned the home page with a compact style narrow vertical icon bar instead of the full-width left side-bar.

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Ubuntu Announced the Tech Preview of Its Myna Speech to Text App

Published: October 13, 2026 — Leave a comment

Ubuntu introduced Myna Speech to Text project a few months ago. Now, it’s officially available for testing in Ubuntu 26.04 | 24.04 through an official PPA.

The Ubuntu team announced the technology preview for Myna project yesterday in Ubuntu blog:

Today, we’re making it available as a technology preview to the wider Ubuntu community. Whether you regularly rely upon speech-to-text dictation, or only use it for certain use cases, we want to hear your feedback.

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Firefox 158.0 is Available with Official JPEG-XL Support

Published: October 13, 2026 — Leave a comment

Firefox 158.0, the new biweekly release of Mozilla’s web browser, is available to download.

The new version of this popular web browser finally added out-of-the-box support for JPEG-XL image format, which has been available for testing in Firefox Labs since v152.0.

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BleachBit Released 6.0.5 Beta with Major Performance Improvements

Published: October 11, 2026 — Leave a comment

BleachBit, the free open-source system cleaner app for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 6.0.5 Beta version a few days ago.

The new version of this popular CCleaner alternative application introduced significant performance improvements, new cleaning support, and various bug-fixes.
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Python 3.15 Released with UTF-8 as Default & Lazy Import

Published: October 10, 2026 — Leave a comment

Python, the popular general purpose programming language, released new major 3.15 version yesterday.

The new version is the result of 17 months of development, that features many new typing features, interpreter, standard, and C API library improvements.

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NVIDIA 615 Driver is Finally Available in Official Ubuntu Repository

Published: October 8, 2026 — 1 Comment

NVIDIA 615, the latest feature branch driver for Linux, is finally made into official Ubuntu repository for Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 22.04.

The NVIDIA 615 driver (615.71.09) was released almost a month ago with better Linux gaming and memory management and various Wayland and Blackwell GPUs related bug-fixes.

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