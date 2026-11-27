Ubuntu 27.04, code-name Tenacious T-Rex, released its first monthly development snapshot last night.
The next Ubuntu 27.04 will be a standard release scheduled for April 22, 2027, with 9 months support until January 2028.
Ubuntu 27.04, code-name Tenacious T-Rex, released its first monthly development snapshot last night.
The next Ubuntu 27.04 will be a standard release scheduled for April 22, 2027, with 9 months support until January 2028.
Pop!_OS, the Linux Distribution developed by System 76, an American computer manufacturer, released the 26.04 LTS a few days ago!
The new version is based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and so far features Kernel 7.2 and COSMIC Epoch 1.11 desktop, though the download page says COSMIC Epoch 1.12.
LocalSend, the free open-source cross-platform AirDrop alternative, released new 1.19.0 version yesterday.
The new version of this internet-free LAN file transfer app improves Linux support with official RPM package for modern AMD and Intel platforms.
That means users of Fedora, RHEL, openSUSE, etc distributions can now run the app natively without having to build it themselves.
The last Mesa graphics library 26.3, which was released a few weeks ago on November 4, now can be easily installed in Ubuntu through the popular kisak-mesa fresh PPA.
Mesa 26.3 is a new major release that features several new Vulkan extensions, improvements to AMD and Intel GPU drivers, better support for newer ARM and Qualcomm GPUs, and various other improvements.
After two weeks of development, Firefox web browser version 161.0 is now available to download.
The new version adds the classic Proton theme that can restore the classic gray color palette and remove gradients in the new default “Nova” UI theme.
Debian, the upstream distribution for Ubuntu, released new 13.8 version a few days ago.
This is the eighth update for the latest Debian 13 “trixie”, which brings a large number of fixes for security and other issues.
SuperTux, the classic 2D jump and run game, released new 0.7.0.1 (and 0.7.0.2 with a hot-fix for Android) version today.
The new version of this game fixes a security vulnerability for Linux, macOS, and other *nix systems. It’s HIGHLY recommended to upgrade, even if you don’t download and install third-party add-ons.
FFmpeg, the popular multimedia library, release new major 9.1 version a few days ago.
The new version of this free open-source software adds encoding / decoding support for several new audio, video, and image codecs.
Microsoft announced the release of .NET 11 in last week. Here’s how to install it in current Ubuntu 26.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS via PPA.
.NET 11 is a Standard Term Support (STS) release with two years support until November 2028. It’s already available in Ubuntu 26.10’s repository, while, the 3 LTS releases can install it through PPA, Snap, or official tarball.
Sniffnet, the network traffic monitoring tool, released new 1.6.0 version yesterday.
The new version of this free open-source software adds support network monitoring for remote host/server by collecting IPFIX flow records.