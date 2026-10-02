Firefox 157.0, the new biweekly release of this popular web browser, is available to download.

The new version of this browser features the biggest redesign of its user interface in years. As you see in the screenshot, the window corner, tabs, address bar, input box, menus, and almost everything with borders are more rounded than before.

The left-sidebar is now more compact. Toolbar and side-bar icons now look bolder. The address bar border is now highlighted when in focus. And, the settings page now use purple color for highlighted items.

In addition, the version features new built-in themes with light and dark variants.

And, a new “Window density” section is added in Appearance settings page, allowing to change the spacing around window elements like toolbar, tabs, and sidebar between standard, compact, and touch fit to different screens or devices.

WebRTC video calls can now use your GPU for hardware accelerated AV1 decoding if supported, instead of always decoding AV1 video in software.

When pressing Tab keyboard key, it now moves focus straight to the text field of the address bar and search bar instead of stopping on the search engine button first.

And, the Firefox Suggest feature in the address bar is now available for users in more Countries including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Other changes in Firefox 157.0 include:

Show warning when a website is set to allow other computer software to read encrypted web traffic.

Exclude Amazon from the built-in search engine list.

Enable the updated side-bar for everyone, though it can be disabled by set sidebar.revamp to false.

to false. Support the at-rule() function for @supports .

function for . Support the chain value for the CSS overscroll-behavior property.

value for the CSS property. Various security and other fixes.

Get Firefox 157.0

The official release note as well as the download link will be soon available in Firefox website via the link below:

If you can’t wait, then get it from this Mozilla web-page.

For Linux Distributions, it’s recommended to wait your distro update. Though, there are also Flatpak package and Ubuntu PPA (need to set prority) available for choices.