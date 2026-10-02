Ubuntu 26.10 Beta is Available After A One-week Delay

Published: October 2, 2026 — Last updated: October 2, 2026 — Leave a comment

Ubuntu 26.10, code-name Stonking Stingray, is now available for beta testing!

The Beta was released last night, one week behind the scheduled date. The Ubuntu Team announced:

The Ubuntu Release team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu 26.10 Desktop, Server, WSL, and Cloud products.

Ubuntu 26.10, codenamed “Stonking Stingray”, continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs.

Continue Reading…

In News
 permalink

Audacity 4.0.1 Brings Back Multi-Track Export

Published: October 1, 2026 — Leave a comment

Audacity 4.0.1, the first maintenance update for the new major 4.0 series, was released yesterday.

The new version of this free open-source audio editor brings back some features missing from Audacity 3.x, and fixes various bugs.

Continue Reading…

In News
 permalink

Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 26.04.1 Upgrade Channel Is Finally Open

Published: September 30, 2026 — Leave a comment

For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users, the channel for upgrading to the latest Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS is now enabled!

The Ubuntu Team announced the upgrade enable-ment yesterday on Sep 29:

The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce that upgrades from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, codenamed “Resolute Raccoon”, are now enabled.

As with all LTS releases of Ubuntu, Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS represents the consolidation of fixes and improvements identified during the initial launch of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. That work is now complete, and users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be offered an automatic upgrade to 26.04.1 LTS via Update Manager, rolled out progressively over the coming days.

Continue Reading…

In Howtos
 permalink

How to Try Out 26.10’s Speech-to-Text App in Ubuntu 26.04 | 24.04

Published: September 29, 2026 — 1 Comment

This is a step by step guide shows how to install and try out Myna, Ubuntu’s new offline speech to text feature in Ubuntu 26.04 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, is developing a voice typing application called Myna. It’s an opt-in feature in Ubuntu 26.10, while the current Ubuntu 26.04 can also try it out.

Continue Reading…

In Howtos
 permalink

Firefox 157.0 is Available with Big UI Redesign & Compact Mode

Published: September 29, 2026 — Leave a comment

Firefox 157.0, the new biweekly release of this popular web browser, is available to download.

The new version of this browser features the biggest redesign of its user interface in years. As you see in the screenshot, the window corner, tabs, address bar, input box, menus, and almost everything with borders are more rounded than before.

The left-sidebar is now more compact. Toolbar and side-bar icons now look bolder. The address bar border is now highlighted when in focus. And, the settings page now use purple color for highlighted items.

In addition, the version features new built-in themes with light and dark variants.

And, a new “Window density” section is added in Appearance settings page, allowing to change the spacing around window elements like toolbar, tabs, and sidebar between standard, compact, and touch fit to different screens or devices.

WebRTC video calls can now use your GPU for hardware accelerated AV1 decoding if supported, instead of always decoding AV1 video in software.

When pressing Tab keyboard key, it now moves focus straight to the text field of the address bar and search bar instead of stopping on the search engine button first.

And, the Firefox Suggest feature in the address bar is now available for users in more Countries including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Other changes in Firefox 157.0 include:

  • Show warning when a website is set to allow other computer software to read encrypted web traffic.
  • Exclude Amazon from the built-in search engine list.
  • Enable the updated side-bar for everyone, though it can be disabled by set sidebar.revamp to false.
  • Support the at-rule() function for @supports.
  • Support the chain value for the CSS overscroll-behavior property.
  • Various security and other fixes.

Get Firefox 157.0

The official release note as well as the download link will be soon available in Firefox website via the link below:

Firefox 157.0

If you can’t wait, then get it from this Mozilla web-page.

For Linux Distributions, it’s recommended to wait your distro update. Though, there are also Flatpak package and Ubuntu PPA (need to set prority) available for choices.

In News ,
 permalink

gThumb 4.0 Released with GTK4 Port! PPA Updated for Ubuntu 26.04

Published: September 28, 2026 — Last updated: September 29, 2026 — 4 Comments

gThumb, the open source image viewer and organizer application designed for GNOME, released new 4.0 version today!

The new version of this GNOME image viewer and browser is finally ported to GTK4 + LibAdwaita, making it a modern native app for recent GNOME desktops.

Continue Reading…

In News
 permalink

VLC 3.0.24 Released! PPA Updated for Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 & 22.04

Published: September 28, 2026 — Leave a comment

VLC, the free open-source and cross-platform media player, released new 3.0.24 version in last week.

The new version of this popular media player comes with more than 130 security fixes, some new audio/video codecs support, and various other fixes and improvements.

Continue Reading…

In Howtos, News
 permalink

Fastfetch 2.69.0 Released with GIF and APNG Animated Logo Support

Published: September 26, 2026 — 1 Comment

Fastfetch, the popular tool for fetching system information and displaying in command-line interface (CLI), released new 2.69.0 version yesterday.

The new version of this free open-source NeoFetch like tool added more detection support for Linux, macOS, Windows, and Android users.

Continue Reading…

In News
 permalink

RustDesk 1.5.0 is out with Screen Zoom and Pan Lock for Mobile

Published: September 25, 2026 — 1 Comment

RustDesk, the popular open-source remote desktop software, released new 1.5.0 version today!

The new version comes with many UI and UX improvements, new and updated translations, and various bug-fixes.

Continue Reading…

In News
 permalink

Dolphin Emulator 2609 Released with Android NetPlay

Published: September 24, 2026 — Leave a comment

Dolphin, the free open-source GameCube and Wii emulator, released new 2609 version today after 3 months of development.

The new Dolphin Emulator version mainly includes new features and fixes for Android users, while PC platform also get a few updates.

Continue Reading…

In News ,
 permalink