First Person Shooter Urban Terror Available to Install as Snap

Urban Terror, free multiplayer first person shooter, now can be installed easily via Snap package in Ubuntu 18.04 and higher.

Urban Terror is a freeware multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by FrozenSand. It can be described as a Hollywood tactical shooter; somewhat realism based, but the motto is “fun over realism”. This results in a very unique, enjoyable and addictive game. It is available for Windows, Linux and Macs.

To install Urban Terror Snap in Ubuntu:

The game now can be easily installed as Snap (runs in sanbox) in Ubuntu 18.04 and higher. Simply search for and install Urban Terror from Ubuntu Software.

or run single command to install the game in Ubuntu:

snap install urban-terror

Once installed, launch the game from system application menu and enjoy!