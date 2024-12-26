AI Image Upscaler ‘Upscayl’ 2.15 Added Multiple Languages & TTA Mode

Upscayl, the popular free open-source AI image upscaler, announced new 2.15 released at Christmas!

The release improved user experience for enlarging and enhancing low-resolution images by new AI module and improved module selection dialog.

Instead of choosing from drop-down box, it now shows a pop-up screen. From where you may choose between modules with image previews.

The modules now include Upscayl Standard, Upscayl Lite, Remacri, Ultramix, Uptrasharp, Digital Art and the new High Fidelity. Each module has a preview image before and after upscale, and short description about which case it’s suitable for.

Since the new 2.15 release, the app now supports multiple languages. So far, they include English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese (Simple).

At the first launch of the application, it now shows a welcome screen, allowing user to choose the app language, theme, and few other options. And, it also includes a short video teaching users how to get started.

Besides using the “Select Image” button and drag’n’drop image into app window, it now also supports opening images from clipboard. And, the right sidebar (hidden by default) now shows more information about the app usage.

Upscayl 2.15 introduced TTA(test-time augmentation) mode, a technique that can reduce several type of artifacts for better results. It’s however disabled by default since it can be 8x slower than non-TTA mode.

Other changes in the release include:

Added System Info section in Settings Tab and Logs.

Support for JFIF image format.

Added 256+ character length alert for Windows users.

Option to disable auto-updates check.

Added option for Mac App Store users to email Upscayl Support directly with logs and all details pre-filled.

Option to help Upscayl with stats like GPU models, DAU, etc.

Fixed Error Screen for client side issues.

How to Get Upscayl 2.15

The official release note, and binary packages for Linux, Windows, and macOS are available in the Github releases page:

Debian, Ubuntu, and Linux Mint users can download & install the .deb , while Fedora, RHEL based systems can choose the .rpm .

There’s also AppImage, a portable package that works in most Linux. Just download it, add executable permission, then user can run the file to launch the app.

For choice, Upscayl is also available to install as Flatpak package which runs in sandbox environment.