Kdenlive 24.12 Added Multiple Subtitle Tracks & Removed Qt5 Support

Kdenlive, the popular Qt-based free open-source video editor, released new 24.12 version a few days ago.

The new release package was made available on December 14. KDE.org announced it within KDE Gear 24.12, though there’s still no official release note in kdenlive website at the moment of writing.

If you can’t wait for the official release note ( the link is 404 not found at the moment ), then here’s a quick overview about what’s new in this new video editor release.

Kdenlive 24.12 introduced multiple subtitle tracks support. User can now drag down a subtitle clip in the timeline to auto-create then move it to new tracks. And, “Manage Subtitles” dialog has been updated with options to manage subtitle tracks, while each track can have it own font styles.

The release also introduced Built-in Effects option, though disabled by default. With it enabled, it will always add the Flip and Transform effects to the video part, and the Volume effect to the audio part by default, when you dragging a clip into the timeline.

The video editor now has the ability to resizing multiple timeline items. Just select multiple items in timeline ( shift+click ) and double click on one of them. A dialog will be popped up, with the “ Apply duration to all items ” option allowing to resize them at the same time.

To speed up your workflow, there’s now a shortcut key Shift+Del to remove the selected clip from the Timeline and remove the gap. If the track is set to inactive the clips to the right of the extracted clip will not be moved to fill the gap.

Other key highlight in Kdenlive 24.12 include:

Added new MLT HSL color correction effect

Added a on effects and compositions a direct link to the documentation

Dropped Qt5 support.

Bring back presets to build in effects

There are as well various bug-fixes and other improvements, including:

Fix resetting Help shortcuts on each application launch, allowing user to bind F1 shortcut for other action.

Fix Pexels Videos provider

Fix changing font size in subtitle editor

Fix possible concurrency crash in settings caused by pthon deps check

Various fixes for TTS

Fix colorwheel drawing on highdpi

Fix highdpi painting of color wheels

Fix crash/corruption in qml after sequence close

Cleanup Subtitles style dialog to better follow the app UI style

Fix fit to width/height when clip sample aspect ratio != 1

Fix Windows crash on opening a project with a missing file on a non available drive

Fix abort rendering

Fix crash in effectstack

Fix wrong HW profile selected when transcoding

Various built in effect fixes on copy effect

Fix proxied image messes exif orentation

Fix transparent rendering ffv1 profile

Fix delta display when resizing clip, add duration info when resizing from start

Fix bin effects cannot be removed from timeline instance

Fix crash trying to move bin effect before builtin effect

For more, see the official release note (see link above).

How to Get Kdenlive 24.12

The official packages for Linux, Windows, and MacOS are available to download the the KDE website via the link below:

For Linux, it’s a non-install AppImage package. Just grab it, and add executable permission from file “Properties” dialog. Then, user may click Run to launch the video editor.

Tips: Ubuntu 22.04 and higher do NOT support AppImage out-of-the-box, user needs to run sudo apt install libfuse2 to install required package first.

Linux users for choice can wait the official Flatpak package, though NOT updated at the moment of writing, which is available in Flathub repository.