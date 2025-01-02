Rally Racing Game Stunt Rally 3.3 Added 3 New Tracks

Stunt Rally, free open-source rally style racing game, updated to version 3.3 a few days ago with new features.

Stunt Rally is a 3D racing game with Sci-Fi elements and own Track Editor. It features 232 tracks in 40 sceneries and 33 vehicles, allowing users to play either in single mode or multiplayer and split screen for up to 6 players.

The new 3.3 release added 3 new tracks. They are:

Toxicity – Ruined city by toxic waste and oil. Very ugly.

– Ruined city by toxic waste and oil. Very ugly. Crossing – Another space station platform, processing large crystals.

– Another space station platform, processing large crystals. FirstSnow – Fast, slippery, winding track at end of autumn with first fallen snow.

The release also added new Sound setting options. There’s now new Vehicle sound settings tab, including slide bars for engine, turbo, tires, suspension, gearbox sound volume control. Environment tab for fluid splash, fluid cont., car crash, car scrap, wind, ambience, and dynamic objects. As well as new “Settings” tab under Sound with advanced options, such as buffers, sources, dynamic, ref dist, max.distance, and rolloff.

Under Screen -> Effects, there’s new SSAO (Ambient Occlusion), lens flare (sun glow in camera), and sunbeams(rays), most visible on sunset tracks effects, though all of them require (Water) Refractions on to work.

Other changes in Stunt Rally 3.3 include:

Statistics window with list of completed game tutorials, championships, challenges, collections

Updated championships with recent tracks, added couple new challenges and collection with new tracks

3D model preview on top of Gui (Track Editor).

Added Effects, same as in game, also in preview camera, renewed track views (Track Editor).

Split Edit window to Objects (in main menu) own with: Objects, Fluids, Particles, etc (Track Editor).

For more, see the changelog.

Get Stunt Rally 3.3

The Linux tarball and Windows Zip are available to download at sourceforge.net via the link below:

For Linux, just download the “StuntRally-3.3-Linux.txz”, then extract and run the “stuntrally3.sh” script from extracted folder to launch the game.

Hardware requirements include:

2 cores, 2.4 GHz CPU.

2GB VRAM and Open GL 4 supported GPU ((e.g. Radeon RX 570, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce RTX 3050 or higher).

4GB RAM.