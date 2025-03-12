Dash to Panel updated with Dock Mode & GNOME 48 Support

Dock to panel, the popular GNOME extension that merge the top-bar and bottom dock (aka the dash) into single classic Windows style panel, got big updates a few days ago.

The new release added GNOME 48 support, meaning it now works in Ubuntu 25.04 and Fedora 42 Workstation, though both are still in development at the moment of writing.

Besides the new desktop release support, the extension also introduced some new features!

It now provides a Dynaptic option to automatically adjust panel length according to how many opened and pinned apps. And, it allows to configure the border radius, so you’ll get rounded panel borders. With these settings, your panel will look like just a dock.

As well, there are options to configure the panel margins and padding. By setting the “Top and bottom margins”, the panel can now float away from screen edge, just like the “floating panel” feature in KDE Plasma 6.

Like the default Ubuntu Dock, dash to panel now also support app spread. Meaning for same app with multiple windows opened, click the app icon on panel can now open the overview with all the app windows spread out.

Other changes in the update include:

Ability to edit/add/remove the commands in the panel context menu.

Display badges (e.g., count of message) on the tray notification icons.

Grayscale icon style.

Custom color for hover highlighting and mouse down highlighting.

Add donation icon and setting page.

Improve multi-monitors support.

How to Install Dash to Panel

To install the extension in GNOME, either go to the web page in EGO via the link below:

Then use the ON/OFF toggle switch to install, after installing browser extension if need and refresh.

NOTE: Debian and Ubuntu needs to install agent package via sudo apt install chrome-gnome-shell command in terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T).

Or, install the “Extension Manager” app from AppCenter (Ubuntu Software), then use it to search & install this extension under Browse tab: