Kdenlive Released 24.12.3 with Only Few Crash Fixes

Kdenlive video editor 24.12.3 released yesterday! KDE announced it within the release of KDE Gear 24.12.3.
The is a minor release that only fixed two crashes and one audio issue. They are:
- crash on single item deletion in group.
- audio playback breaks when switching between bin clips.
- and crash pasting clips with a same track transition (like dissolve).
Nothing else!
How to Get Kdenlive 24.12.3:
Kdenlive website provides official packages for Linux, Windows, and macOS, which are available to download via the link below:
At before, it always has a few days delay for the announcement and pre-build packages.
If you can’t wait, you may built the new release from the source tarball. And, here’s a guide shows you how to do the job in Ubuntu.
For Ubuntu 24.10, I’ve built the new release into this unofficial PPA for
amd64 and
armhf/arm64 platforms.
