Kdenlive Released 24.12.3 with Only Few Crash Fixes

Kdenlive video editor 24.12.3 released yesterday! KDE announced it within the release of KDE Gear 24.12.3.

The is a minor release that only fixed two crashes and one audio issue. They are:

crash on single item deletion in group.

audio playback breaks when switching between bin clips.

and crash pasting clips with a same track transition (like dissolve).

Nothing else!

How to Get Kdenlive 24.12.3:

Kdenlive website provides official packages for Linux, Windows, and macOS, which are available to download via the link below:

At before, it always has a few days delay for the announcement and pre-build packages.

If you can’t wait, you may built the new release from the source tarball. And, here’s a guide shows you how to do the job in Ubuntu.

For Ubuntu 24.10, I’ve built the new release into this unofficial PPA for amd64 and armhf/arm64 platforms.