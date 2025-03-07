KeePass 2.58 Released with New Features [Ubuntu PPA]

KeePass password manager released new 2.58 version few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu through PPA.

KeePass 2.58 improved its graphical user interface with some new options. It added Ctrl+H keyboard shortcut for the ‘Show/hide password using asterisks’ option in report dialogs.

The password generator dialog now displays the average estimated quality of the generated passwords. The triggers dialog now includes a ‘Status’ column. And, the group and entry context menus include new “More Commands” option to open the corresponding full menu.

In Tools -> Options under Advanced tab, there’s now new “Unhide empty data” option, though disabled by default.

KeePass 2.58 also added support for comments in INI files, enhanced CodeWallet TXT import module, and added ‘User-Agent’ header for HTTP/HTTPS/WebDAV web requests.

Other changes include new filter for duplicate MRU items, filter for duplicate key source associations, solution and project files for Visual Studio 2022, as well as:

More detailed fatal error messages when running with -debug option.

option. Add workaround for Mono tree view context menu handling.

Renamed ‘entry view’ to ‘details view’.

Remove duplicate group/entry option from context menu.

Fix two image list handling bugs.

For more about KeePass 2.58, see the official release note.

How to Install KeePass 2.58 in Ubuntu

KeePass password manager is available in Ubuntu repository, but old! For the new release, I’ve built the package into this unofficial PPA for Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and even the old Ubuntu 18.04.

NOTE: The new release updated the build files that require msbuild (within .NET). I reverted the changes to build it in old Ubuntu 18.04 & 20.04. Please report if you found issue due to this change.

To add the PPA, open terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T) and run command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ubuntuhandbook1/keepass2

Then, refresh package cache by running command:

sudo apt update

Finally, install keepass2 password manager:

sudo apt install keepass2

Uninstall:

To uninstall the password manager, open terminal and run command:

sudo apt remove --autoremove keepass2

And, remove the PPA via command:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:ubuntuhandbook1/keepass2

You may also need to run sudo apt update to refresh cache afterward.